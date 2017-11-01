Dondolo recalls children's sleepwear

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Dondolo is recalling children's sleepwear due to violation of federal flammability standard.

The recall involves children's 100% cotton woven, nightgowns and two-piece long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets.

The nightgown has a peter pan collar with a red and white gingham pattern trim. It has six plastic buttons located on the back of the garment.

The two-piece pajama set is traditionally styled with five plastic buttons on the center-front of the top with two pockets placed near the waist of the top.

The pajama sets were sold in striped light blue, striped navy, striped red, striped pink, and lavender. The garments were sold in sizes 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years.

The sleepwear were sold at children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.dondolo.com from November 2014 through October 2017 for between $15 and $50.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets away from children and contact Dondolo for a gift card for the full purchase price for use towards any product.

You can contact Dondolo at 800-659-5370 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@dondolo.com or online at www.dondolo.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.