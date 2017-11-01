Dondolo recalls children's sleepwear - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dondolo recalls children's sleepwear

Dondolo is recalling children's sleepwear due to violation of federal flammability standard. 

The recall involves children's 100% cotton woven, nightgowns and two-piece long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. 

The nightgown has a peter pan collar with a red and white gingham pattern trim. It has six plastic buttons located on the back of the garment.

The two-piece pajama set is traditionally styled with five plastic buttons on the center-front of the top with two pockets placed near the waist of the top.

The pajama sets were sold in striped light blue, striped navy, striped red, striped pink, and lavender. The garments were sold in sizes 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years.

The sleepwear were sold at children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.dondolo.com from November 2014 through October 2017 for between $15 and $50.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets away from children and contact Dondolo for a gift card for the full purchase price for use towards any product. 

You can contact Dondolo at  800-659-5370 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@dondolo.com or online at www.dondolo.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

 

 

 

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.