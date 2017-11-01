Deputy shooting witnesses begin to come forward

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

INDIANTOWN, Fla., Witnesses are beginning to come forward in Indiantown with their take on what happened the night of the deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy John Welliever shot Jerry Richardson five times, killing him.

Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy did not call for back up, nor signal distress before going on the radio to announce shots fired, fire rescue needed.

The information regarding events leading up to the shooting is limited.

Welliever is expected to give his statement to the State Attorney’s Office Friday.

Snyder urged witnesses to come forward to help his detectives begin piecing together the events leading up to the shooting.

Snyder said witnesses were staying silent.

Wednesday, some witnesses did open up to the State Attorneys Office. Investigators talked with them inside an Indiantown church to help with the State Attorney’s Office investigation.

Some people who knew Richardson, however, want the Department of Justice to get involved.

“I tried my best to encourage individuals that did see it to step up,” said Johnny Norwood, a friend of Richardson’s. “He’s dearly missed. I miss him already.”

Norwood knows if people do not open up to investigators, the whole story might not be told.

“The introduction of Jerry as a machete wielding gun who got gunned down is totally false,” Norwood said. However, he also said he was not there the night of the shooting.

Norwood says Richardson was known to carry a Machete with him, which is legal.

Another man, who talked to the State Attorney’s Office investigators, said he was just around the corner, heard the shots, and raced over to Richardson.

He did not want to be identified.

“Then [Williever] handcuffed him on the ground and left him there until the ambulance came. When the ambulance came and was working on him he was handcuffed,” the witness described.

Norwood hopes witnesses will continue to cooperate.

Richardson’s burial will be in Alabama over the weekend.

