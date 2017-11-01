FBI no longer looking for 2nd man in NYC attack

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

AP) -- The Latest on the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A public defender representing a man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people says the man is in "a significant amount" of physical pain.

Police say an officer shot attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov on Tuesday to stop his rampage.

Federal defender David Patton on Wednesday asked a judge to make sure his client receives "a daily change of dressing to avoid infection." He wouldn't discuss the seriousness of the wound.

Saipov appeared in court in a wheelchair while handcuffed and with his legs shackled. He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

He was ordered detained. His lawyers did not seek bail.

------

6:25 p.m.

The FBI says it's no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public's help with information about the man. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, "We've found him, and we'll leave it at that."

He didn't elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was ordered detained. He didn't enter a plea. His lawyers didn't seek bail.

------

6:15 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has appeared in court in a wheelchair and has been ordered detained.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

His lawyers said Wednesday they were not seeking bail. He did not enter a plea to terrorism charges. A judge set his next court date for Nov. 15.

Federal prosecutors say the man was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

------

6:05 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has been taken into court in a wheelchair.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

Federal prosecutors say he was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

------

5:55 p.m.

Federal prosecutors say a man who drove a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killed eight people was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology."

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

------

5:45 p.m.

A federal complaint says an Uzbek man suspected of killing eight people in a truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center used his own name to rent the truck and said he wanted the rental for 75 minutes.

Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with terrorism-related crimes and was awaiting a court appearance Wednesday. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say he waived his Miranda rights and spoke with them on how he planned the Tuesday attack. They say he was inspired by Islamic State group videos he watched online.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with the truck attack.

------

5:25 p.m.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

------

5:20 p.m.

Court documents say an Uzbek terror suspect accused of killing eight people on a bike path near the World Trade Center told officials he was inspired to carry out the truck attack by Islamic State group videos he watched on his cellphone.

Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with terrorism crimes. Calls to his attorneys haven't been returned.

A federal complaint says he told authorities he started planning a U.S. attack about a year ago and the truck attack two months ago. It says he rented a truck about a week before the attack to practice turns and chose Halloween for the attack because he thought there would be more civilians nearby.

The man is awaiting a court appearance. He was shot and wounded by police on Tuesday and remains hospitalized.

------

5:15 p.m.

An Uzbek immigrant accused of a deadly truck attack on a New York bike path has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It's unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

The man's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

------

5:05 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Uzbek immigrant with a terrorism charge related to the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It's unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was "really calm" and worked hard.

------

4:05 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the New York City mayor and the New York governor following the deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also says Trump's calls for increasing extreme vetting of immigrants are "something that frankly the president has been talking about for a long time." The man arrested following Tuesday's attack is from Uzbekistan.

Sanders was asked on Wednesday about Trump's critical tweets about New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Sanders says the Republican president "has not blamed" the New York Democrat and "doesn't feel that the senator is responsible for the attack."

Police say eight people died in the attack. They say the truck driver mowed people down on the bike path and crashed into a school bus and then an officer shot and wounded him.

------

3:50 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump's administration considers a truck driver who mowed down and killed people on a New York bike path to be an "enemy combatant."

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump is open to sending the attacker to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Sanders says the actions of the attacker justify the enemy combatant label. She says Trump isn't calling on the attacker to be moved to Guantanamo Bay but "certainly would support it if he felt like that was the best move."

Tuesday's truck attack happened near the World Trade Center and killed eight people. Officials say the attacker was shot and wounded by police and has yet to be charged.

Sanders says the determination hasn't been made whether to move him out of the civilian justice system.

------

1:25 p.m.

A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

St. Paul's Chapel is part of the Parish of Trinity Church Wall Street and rang the Bell of Hope on Wednesday. It's located near the lower Manhattan neighborhood where a truck driver plowed into people on Tuesday, killing eight.

The historic church is offering prayers for those killed, injured and traumatized and for their loved ones.

Worshippers also are praying for emergency responders, medical workers and worldwide peace. The church served rescue and recovery workers after the World Trade Center attack.

------

1:15 p.m.

Court records show a man accused of killing eight people with a truck in New York City was cited several times in Nebraska and Iowa for trucking violations.

Online court records in Nebraska show Sayfullo Saipov was most recently ticketed by the Nebraska State Patrol on Feb. 4 for having an overweight truck in Cass County and paid the $75 fine.

In March 2014, he pleaded guilty and was fined $50 in Lincoln County for failing to stop and have his truck weighed.

In October 2011, Saipov pleaded guilty to driving more than 11 hours in a 14-hour period in Cass County and paid a $50 fine. Six weeks later, he was ticketed for driving an overweight truck through Nebraska and fined $150.

In Iowa, Saipov paid $127.50 in court costs and fines for not keeping his driving log current in December 2011.

He is accused of taking a deadly drive down a crowded bike path in New York City on Tuesday.

------

