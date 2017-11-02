Council member breaks silence on Evans' firing

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

The firing of City Manager Jonathan Evans wasn’t even on the agenda for Wednesday's Riviera Beach city council meeting.

However, the meeting started with Councilwoman Dawn Pardo, who voted to fire Evans on Sept. 20, breaking her silence, calling Evans a disgruntled employee.

“I’m not going to be quiet anymore,” Pardo said. “I have been trying to give Mr. Evans the benefit of the doubt on a number of smaller things, I’m afraid, only emboldened him to make more significant proposals, such as proposing a beach re-nourishment tax.”

Mayor Thomas Masters reminded Pardo that the city manager doesn’t make those decisions, he can only suggest things and the council votes on them.

“He gave us several options but it’s still up to the board to decide which ones are the best,” Masters said.

Several residents from Pardo’s Singer Island district came up to the microphone and voiced their frustration with the councilwoman.

“I think this will be your legacy, unfortunately, that you fired a man who was investigating you and other people on the council,” one resident said.

“I live on Singer Island and I used to be very proud of her,” another resident said. “Now I joined a recall effort against her.”

Council has the right to fire the city manager at any time, but council voted to fire Evans for cause, for misfeasance (which would mean Evans didn’t do his job). After 6 weeks, residents are still waiting to hear what Evans failed to do.

Council member Terence Davis, who motioned to fire Evans said on Sept. 20 he can’t give the specific reasons on advice of the city attorney.

Last week he said he would hold a news conference soon , giving out the specifics.

But on Wednesday he told the crowd that he already gave out the specifics.

The mayor said he still dines’t know them.

“Not one specific reason. At all,” Masters said.

Davis refused to answer our questions after the meeting.

On Thursday, council will hold another special meeting to interview the two candidates for the interim city manager position. They said that this time they would run a background check prior to hiring.