Grassroots organizations receive $750K grant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grassroots organizations receive $750K grant

Dozens of grassroots, not-for-profit organizations in Palm Beach County are getting a boost thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Quantum Foundation.

One of the organizations benefiting is the Holy Ground Shelter, which mentors and cares for young pregnant mothers.

"We are one of the only places in Palm Beach Count that takes parenting young mothers and it's important work. Some of our ladies have been living in their cars prior to coming to us," said a spokesperson from Holy Ground Shelter.

"To these grassroots organizations, this is a considerable amount of money that will help them either pay a salary or advance a program."

Holy Ground Shelter plans to use its grant to help renovate its newest shelter building.

The Quantum Foundation has given about $126 million to several organizations in the past 20 years.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.