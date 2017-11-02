Riviera bus crash sends 5 kids to the hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera bus crash sends 5 kids to the hospital

A hit-and-run crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Riviera Beach sent five students to the hospital.

Police said the wreck caused a U-Haul driver to clip the bus on Blue Heron Boulevard around 5 p.m.

The remaining 15 students were picked up by parents.

It's unclear if police have located the hit-and-run driver. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.