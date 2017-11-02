Crews respond to house fire in Wellington - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews respond to house fire in Wellington

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were called to a house fire overnight in Wellington.

The fire occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Old Cypress Trail in the Eastwood section of Wellington.

The fire was contained to a bedroom.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

