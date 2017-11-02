Missing West Palm Beach man found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing West Palm Beach man found safe

UPDATE

West Palm Beach police said Thursday morning that Brine Roland Calix was found safe in Atlantis.

EARLIER STORY

Brine Roland Calix, 34, was last seen on Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 2485 Metrocentre Blvd.

Calix is described as a black, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Calix was driving a 2002 gray Kia Spectra with license plate Y14NNR. 

Family says he is schizophrenic and has not had his medication for two days. 

Anyone with information about Calix whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

 

