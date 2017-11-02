Two killed in Halloween night head-on crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two killed in Halloween night head-on crash

Two people died in a head-on collision Halloween night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 49-year-old Bret Colin Rudowsky was "unlawfully traveling west" in the eastbound lanes of State Road 80 around 9:20 p.m.

20-year-old Isreal Jimenez III was eastbound in a pickup truck on State Road 80 and the vehicles collided head-on, the sheriff's office said.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

