More than 40M fire extinguishers recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More than 40M fire extinguishers recalled

DETROIT (AP) -- More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

RELATED: More recall news

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its website that it's aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers made by Kidde.

In 2014, extinguishers didn't work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through Aug. 15 of this year.

The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off and pose an injury hazard.

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.

Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.