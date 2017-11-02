FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Stuart

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

A Disaster Recovery Center opened Thursday at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Stuart to assistance people impacted by Hurricane Irma almost two months ago.

Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the State of Florida are available to provide assistance to anyone filling out applications or updating application status.

The Center is located at the following address:



Martin County Fairgrounds, Building A

2616 SE Dixie Hwy.

Stuart, FL 34996

It will be open Thursday, Nov. 2 to Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is the first step and requires insurance policies and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. You can register even if you have insurance.

If you have already registered, it is not necessary to visit in person, but you may still want to go speak with a Recovery Specialist to update your status or find help from the other organizations.

If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:

1. Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov

2. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Help is available in most languages

3. Download the FEMA App and apply

The registration deadline for Individual Assistance is Nov. 24.