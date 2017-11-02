FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Stuart

A Disaster Recovery Center opened Thursday at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Stuart to assistance people impacted by Hurricane Irma almost two months ago. 

RELATED: Photos of Irma | Cost of Irma up to $650M  | People may wait weeks for FEMA 

Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners. 

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the State of Florida are available to provide assistance to anyone filling out applications or updating application status.

The Center is located at the following address: 

Martin County Fairgrounds, Building A
2616 SE Dixie Hwy.
Stuart, FL 34996

It will be open Thursday, Nov. 2  to Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is the first step and requires insurance policies and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. You can register even if you have insurance.

If you have already registered, it is not necessary to visit in person, but you may still want to go speak with a Recovery Specialist to update your status or find help from the other organizations.

If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:

1.  Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov

2. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Help is available in most languages

3. Download the FEMA App and apply

The registration deadline for Individual Assistance is Nov. 24.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.