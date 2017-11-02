Arrest made in deadly Fort Pierce hit and run

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A driver has been arrested in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Fort Pierce June 2.

A vehicle struck 59-year-old Timothy Sandblom of Maine as he was crossing the 3200 block of U.S. 1.

Police said he was staying at a Red Roof Inn and was heading back to his hotel from a convenience store when he was hit struck.

Debris from a dark green Ford F-150 was found at the scene, according to investigators.

Police said that led them to 48-year-old Wislet Andre of Tunison Avenue in Port St. Lucie. According to investigators, the debris in the road matched the front end damage on Andre's vehicle.

Police have charged Andre with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He's been jailed on $250,000 bond.

He walked across the street to the Citgo gas station for a sandwich and was hit by a vehicle driving southbound as he was walking back across the street.

UPDATE: Police now think the vehicle is a 1997-2000 Ford F150, possibly a two-tone Lariat with dark green and either silver or tan on the lower part of the vehicle.

EARLIER:

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Fort Pierce Friday night.

The victim has been identified as 59 year-old Timothy Sandblom of Maine.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 3200 block of U.S. 1.

Bobby Owens is always working in the area.

He wishes he saw what happened.

"Seems like someone should have saw it," says Owens.

According to authorities, the victim was staying at a Red Roof Inn.

He walked across the street to the Citgo gas station for a sandwich and was hit by a vehicle driving southbound as he was walking back across the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the car was found. Police are searching for a dark green Ford SUV with front-end damage.

U.S. 1 was shut down south of Edwards Road as police investigated.

The manager at a nearby business says he is checking surveillance video, hoping he can find a lead.

Police say they have also received information from social media which they hope will lead to an arrest.