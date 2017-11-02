Woman missing, possibly endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman missing, possibly endangered

A woman visiting South Florida from Haiti has disappeared in Palm Beach County and the sheriff's office considers her possibly endangered.

67-year-old Atalie Ariste walked away from her home in suburban Boca Raton on October 26, the sheriff's office said. She has a large bump or mole under her right eye.  

If you see her you are asked to call PBSO dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
 

