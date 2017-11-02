Eat, drink and discover downtown with West Palm Beach Food Tour - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Eat, drink and discover downtown with West Palm Beach Food Tour

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - Discover a delicious and entertaining way to learn about Downtown West Palm Beach with a West Palm Beach Food Tour! You can visit 6 of the best locally-owned, off-the-beaten path restaurants, and along the way, sprinkle in a little history, architecture & culture. Meet chefs, taste dishes that have been featured on the Food Network and enjoy a tropical fruit show & tell.

Food Tourism is currently the #1 trend in travel, so join a tour and find out what all the buzz is about!

Private group tours are available for birthdays, corporate outings, family gatherings, bridal parties and more. West Palm Beach Food Tours run Tuesday through Saturday from 11 - 2. Learn more here.

