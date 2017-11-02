Oldest living female jaguar dies in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Oldest living female jaguar dies in West Palm

One of the oldest living jaguars in the United States died Thursday at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Nabalam was 23-years-old and had suffered from compromised kidney function since the start of this year, the zoo said.

“She was beloved by many, and all of her keepers and associated staff had a chance to say their goodbyes,” Jan Steele, the Zoo’s director of wildlife care and conservation, said in a statement. 

Thursday during a medical exam it was determined Nabalam had terminal cancer.

“We did not want Nabalam to be in excruciating pain,” said Steele. “After careful assessment, the Zoo’s medical leaders made the decision not to wake her from the procedure.” 

The zoo said Nabalam was the oldest-living female jaguar among institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

The cat outlived the average life expectancy for jaguars by more than five years.

The zoo has two remaining jaguars, including Nabalam's daughter Izel.

 

