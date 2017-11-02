Oldest living female jaguar dies in West Palm

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers show off adorable pets they meet with social media accounts

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

One of the oldest living jaguars in the United States died Thursday at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Nabalam was 23-years-old and had suffered from compromised kidney function since the start of this year, the zoo said.

“She was beloved by many, and all of her keepers and associated staff had a chance to say their goodbyes,” Jan Steele, the Zoo’s director of wildlife care and conservation, said in a statement.

Thursday during a medical exam it was determined Nabalam had terminal cancer.

“We did not want Nabalam to be in excruciating pain,” said Steele. “After careful assessment, the Zoo’s medical leaders made the decision not to wake her from the procedure.”

The zoo said Nabalam was the oldest-living female jaguar among institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

The cat outlived the average life expectancy for jaguars by more than five years.

The zoo has two remaining jaguars, including Nabalam's daughter Izel.