No swimming advisories at some beaches

Some Florida lawmakers hope to put the environment at the forefront in the 2018 budget.

It's not just because of issues surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

Frustration is growing because week after week, health departments continue to issue no swimming advisories for area beaches.

More than a dozen beaches and parks were issued advisories this week because of high levels of bacteria.

At Dubois Park in Jupiter, Gary Curtis wasn't snorkeling Thursday.

"Not looking good," said Curtis.

The park is one of 13 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with no swimming advisory signs up.

Record rainfall which cause heavy runoff is likely to blame. Discharges from Lake Okeechobee are not helping either.

"Way to stop is upstream," said Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society.

Governor Scott is proposing more than $200 million in the upcoming state budget to go towards the environment.

Rep. Gayle Harrell is filing legislation for $50 million to go towards Indian River Lagoon restoration.

"Really positive bills that could help with restoration that will help I think identify with some of the issues with septic and sewer problems," said Perry.

Environmentalists hope lawmakers will continue to make water quality a priority.