FP&L scam reported in Singer Island - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police in Riviera Beach are asking people to be on the lookout for men pretending to be Florida Power & Light contractors.

On Saturday, two scammers wearing FP&L clothing, told residents they are there for an inspection. One woman told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock when she asked to see the men's identification cards, they bolted. 

Police say the incidents happened on Singer Island in the 5400 block of N. Ocean Drive and the 1200 block of Sugar Sands Blvd.

Police say the men may have been Hispanic and were driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Riviera Beach is the latest to report similar incidents. Earlier this week, WPTV told you about similar scam attempts in Palm Beach, Plantation and Broward County. 

Palm Beach Shores police believe these may be the same men who conned an elderly couple six months ago. Police say two men disguised as water contractors told the elderly couple they were there to inspect low water pressure complaints. 

After gaining access to the couple's home, the con men allegedly stole jewelry. The case is still open and suspects have not be identified. 

If someone comes to your home offering services you never asked for, police say no matter how legitimate they appear, do not let them into your home. Instead, call your local police station so they can verify the authenticity of the contractors.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department.

 

