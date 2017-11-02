Man looted Irma evacuee's home, PBSO says

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

A Lake Park man that evacuated for Hurricane Irma returned to find his home burglarized and several items stolen, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

PBSO deputies arrested Justin Cantrell, 27, on Nov. 1 after they say an investigation led them to the victim’s neighbor.

The victim says his mother went to check on the house on the 9200 block of Matso Drive on Sept. 11 and noticed someone broke a window to open the back door and burglarize the home. Several computers and televisions worth around $4,000 had been stolen.

On Oct. 20, agents searched the next door neighbor’s home for narcotics in an unrelated heroin case. Deputies found several computers matching the description the victim reported stolen during the burglary, the report states.

A neighbor told detectives she was sitting with her husband outside on Sept. 10 and saw Cantrell going back and forth from the victim’s home to his house carrying items.

Cantrell claimed he stayed at a house in Jupiter Farms during the hurricane and could not have stolen the items. The detective reportedly found Cantrell pawned the items two days after the burglary.

Cantrell is charged with burglary and grand theft during a state of emergency.