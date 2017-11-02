PBSO deputy on trial for choking child

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers show off adorable pets they meet with social media accounts

UPS drivers show off adorable pets they meet with social media accounts

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

A Palm Beach County Deputy is on trial, accused of choking a 5-year-old boy.

Roger Kirby faces several child abuse charges and up to 35 years in prison.

Witness testimony continued Thursday, including the account from a teacher who broke the case wide open.

That teacher, Sandra Stanford, read from notes that she took while talking to the boy, who was 5 at the time.

NewsChannel 5 has chosen not to identify the boy.

“The mean Aaron attacked my face when I was out of school, that’s why I was at the hospital.” she told the jury.

The state says ‘Mean Aaron’ that the boy is referring to is Roger Aaron Kirby.

“He always comes and slaps me,” she continued. “He always hurts me really bad.”

Investigators say the boy received a number of injuries, including a Petechia, a form of hemorrhaging

“Doctor’s words were the worst case of Petechia he’s ever seen,” a former PBSO detective said.

Kirby and his team says the deputy never touched the boy.

His team points to the initial interview the boy did with members of the child protective team and law enforcement.

He told investigators that he sleepwalks, and that he fell.

“Actually, he said nobody did anything to him, including Aaron,” the deputy said.

That story changed a few weeks later, when he made his confession to his teacher.

The boy’s grandmother Elizabeth Dennis also took the stand Thursday.

Dennis says her grandson didn’t mention Kirby by name when she visited him in the hospital immediately after the alleged attack.

“He said to me it was dark, I had an accident, referring to wetting the bed. Then he said it felt like...and he put his arm over his face…and that was it.”

The state rested it’s case and the defense started calling its witnesses late Thursday afternoon.

Kirby is expected to be one of those witnesses before the trial wraps Friday.