Deputy who allegedly stole pain meds has history

Contact 5 continues to examine the past of the now former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy, accused of stealing pills from a dead man's home.

Taking a look at Cooke's personnel file, Contact 5 found, that in May, Cooke's wife called deputies to their home. His wife told deputies the couple was arguing, and she shut herself in the bedroom.

Deputy Cooke pushed his way in, and she began to record him. Cooke's wife said she did this because "she believes something is wrong with him."

She explained to deputies, her husband was on pain meds but she didn't know which ones.

She also told deputies, Cooke "has been angry, and not acting normal."

Then in August, Deputy Cooke called deputies himself, for a verbal domestic dispute involving his mother in law.

Both incidents were non-violent. Records show PBSO sent behavioral service counselors to Cooke's home after his domestic dispute.



We asked a PBSO spokesperson about protocol following an incident like this. The spokesperson said: "There is no specific protocol and policy that states such. This case was not criminal. If it were criminal then we do have policies and procedures in place and would executed them appropriately. We do have an EAP program and a Behavior Services Unit for any of our employees that need assistance."

Cooke will be in court Friday. Right now, he is on house arrest. His attorney is trying to let the judge allow Cooke to get a job to support his family.

Cooke resigned from PBSO last week.