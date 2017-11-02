More help needed to help pack 125,000 meals

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Halloween is over and now begins the season of giving.

A major endeavor is happening this weekend to help hungry children in Haiti and Puerto Rico and a local church needs your help to do it.

“This is a fun event for a great cause,” said the Rev. Sanford Groff, associate rector at St. Mark’s. “This year we have expanded our reach to include the hurricane-ravaged areas of Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands. We hope everyone will join us as we strive to serve as good neighbors to help those who need it most.”

The fourth annual Food Packing for Haiti event will be held November 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church & School located on 3395 Burns Road.

On Saturday, the gym at st. Mark’s Episcopal Church and School in Palm Beach Gardens will be filled with hundreds of participants and they need even more help to package 125,000 meals for hungry children in the Caribbean.

The church is teaming up with Temple Judea to pack thousands of rice and bean meals fortified with protein, vitamins, and minerals.

“We need to remind ourselves that it’s not enough. There’s so much work to do we are going to supply those 125,000 and hopefully it will inspire people to continue and do all that they can," said Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik. “It takes a village. I think the beauty of this event is that people are coming together from different faiths and denominations. This is something that can really unite us. At a time in this country where we might feel we are not united, this is so important to ourselves that we share the same values and the same hope for humanity."

They're also collecting Hurricane Maria relief supplies for islands still reeling from the storm:

Clothing

Shoes

Adult diapers

Infant diapers

Tarps

Kerosene stoves

Gas-operated chain saws

DHL Express, a lead sponsor of the event, will help to transport the packed meals and donations by air, thus expediting the delivery of these items for this humanitarian effort.

To sign up to be a meal-packing volunteer takes a monetary donation, which helps the church drum up even more funds for hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands.

Registration fees cost $20 for adults, children under is $10 and groups is $200 for a table of 12.

Just go to www.packingforhaiti.org to sign up and find more information.

In addition to St. Mark's and Temple Juddea, the following sponsors are helping to make the event possible: DHL Express; Aurora Diagnostics; Keller, Keller & Caracuzzo, P.A.; Regency Party Rentals; Palm Beach Orthodontics; uBreakiFix; Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center; FASTSIGNS of Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach, and Natural Medicine Clinic.