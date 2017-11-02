Missing mom, 2-year-old daughter found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing mom, 2-year-old daughter found safe

UPDATE: Maria Carchia and her 2 year-old-daughter, Catalina, have  been located safe. They were found in a hotel in Palm Beach Gardens, according to officials. 

Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigators are  now involved in this investigation to ensure the continued safety of little Catalina.

EARLIER STORY: 

Riviera Beach police said a young mother and daughter have been missing since Oct. 24.

Maria Carchia, 24, and her 2-year-old daughter, Catalina, have not made contact with family members since last week.

Police said Maria normally contacts her father at least once a week.  

The family told police they are extremely concerned because, at last report, Maria does not have a stable place to live.  

Maria is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left leg and right shoulder.

Catalina weighs about 30 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said they have searched emergency care facilities, the Palm Beach County Jail and friends of Maria but have not been able to locate the mother or her daughter.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact police at (561) 845-4123. Anyone desiring to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

