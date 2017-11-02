MCSO looking for distraction theft suspects

-
(Source: UPS Dogs/Facebook)
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office
Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify the two individuals responsible for a distraction theft that occurred at a Palm City Publix on October 19.
The sheriff's office posted the pictures of the couple on its Facebook page.
The post said that while inside the store, the male distracted an elderly shopper while the female went into her purse and stole her wallet.
The pair went on a shopping spree at Best Buy and spent more than $5,000 on Apple products. They attempted to make additional purchases at Target, but the card was declined.
If you recognize these individuals, please call Detective Joe Deckard, at 772-220-7074.
Please stay vigilant when you are shopping, especially with the Holiday season upon us.