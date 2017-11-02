MCSO looking for distraction theft suspects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO looking for distraction theft suspects

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify the two individuals responsible for a distraction theft that occurred at a Palm City Publix on October 19.

The sheriff's office posted the pictures of the couple on its Facebook page.

The post said that while inside the store, the male distracted an elderly shopper while the female went into her purse and stole her wallet.

The pair went on a shopping spree at Best Buy and spent more than $5,000 on Apple products. They attempted to make additional purchases at Target, but the card was declined.

If you recognize these individuals, please call Detective Joe Deckard, at 772-220-7074.

Please stay vigilant when you are shopping, especially with the Holiday season upon us.

