Overnight shooting investigated in West Palm

-
Thursday, November 2 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-11-02 13:10:35 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:33:24 GMT
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >> Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
Thursday, November 2 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:52:12 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:23:37 GMT
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >> Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >>
Thursday, November 2 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-11-02 17:56:51 GMT
(Source: UPS Dogs/Facebook)
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
Wednesday, November 1 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-11-01 06:09:27 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:21:36 GMT
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Monday, July 11 2016 4:29 PM EDT2016-07-11 20:29:10 GMT
Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office
Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.More >>
Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.More >>
West Palm Beach police are investigating a reported shooting near downtown Friday morning.
The gunshots woke people up living near Division Avenue and 6th Street. Residents said they heard about six to seven shots back to back.
At 4 a.m., police still had had the area taped off and were combing the area for evidence.
On witness said they saw one man who was shot and heard a woman from across the street yell, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'
Police have not released any information regarding the shooting.
This area has seen a lot of violence recently.
The last reported shooting in the area was Oct. 25 on Fourth Street and Tamarind Avenue. There have been six shootings in this area during the month of October.Scripps Only Content 2017