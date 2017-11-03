Overnight shooting investigated in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Overnight shooting investigated in West Palm

West Palm Beach police are investigating a reported shooting near downtown Friday morning.

The gunshots woke people up living near Division Avenue and 6th Street. Residents said they heard about six to seven shots back to back.

At 4 a.m., police still had had the area taped off and were combing the area for evidence.

On witness said they saw one man who was shot and heard a woman from across the street yell, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'

Police have not released any information regarding the shooting.

This area has seen a lot of violence recently.

The last reported shooting in the area was Oct. 25 on Fourth Street and Tamarind Avenue. There have been six shootings in this area during the month of October.

