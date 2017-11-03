Publix shopper distracted, robbed by thieves - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Publix shopper distracted, robbed by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify a man and woman responsible for a distraction theft that occurred at a Publix in Palm City on Oct. 19.

The sheriff's office posted the pictures of the couple on its Facebook page.

The post said that while inside the store, the man distracted the shopper, Marie Driver, while the woman went into her purse and stole her wallet.

Driver said the woman distracted her by asking her about some yams.  The man later got right in her face and distracted her by asking about grapes for his mother.  Driver believes that's when the woman stole her wallet out of her purse.

The pair went on a shopping spree at Best Buy and spent more than $5,000 on Apple products. They attempted to make additional purchases at Target, but the card was declined.

If you recognize the robbers, call Detective Joe Deckard at 772-220-7074.

