Pedestrian shot overnight in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting near downtown Friday morning that injured a pedestrian.

Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 3:15 a.m. at Division Avenue and 6th Street.

Residents said they woke up when they heard about six to seven shots back to back.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, said Lefont. 

At 4 a.m., police still had the area taped off and were combing the area for evidence.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County, 1-800-458-TIPS. 

One witness said they saw the shooting victim and heard a woman from across the street yell, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'

The area north of downtown between Banyan and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard has seen a lot of violence recently.

The last reported shooting in the area was Oct. 25 on Fourth Street and Tamarind Avenue. Police reported six shootings in this area during the month of October.

Jerlean Daniels lives near the scene of Friday's shooting, she wants people to put their guns down.

"It's terrible because this is happening every day and I just can't understand why these young folks are just killing each other, shooting each other every day in their own community," Daniels said.

Daniels has a "peace in the streets" sign posted in her yard and says our youth should be concerned with other things.

"They shouldn't be doing that to each other, you know there are too many other things we should be taking care of."

