Pedestrian shot overnight in West Palm Beach

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Suspects charged with using 'Pokemon Go' to commit armed robberies

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting near downtown Friday morning that injured a pedestrian.

Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 3:15 a.m. at Division Avenue and 6th Street.

Residents said they woke up when they heard about six to seven shots back to back.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, said Lefont.

At 4 a.m., police still had the area taped off and were combing the area for evidence.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County, 1-800-458-TIPS.

One witness said they saw the shooting victim and heard a woman from across the street yell, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'

The area north of downtown between Banyan and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard has seen a lot of violence recently.

The last reported shooting in the area was Oct. 25 on Fourth Street and Tamarind Avenue. Police reported six shootings in this area during the month of October.

Jerlean Daniels lives near the scene of Friday's shooting, she wants people to put their guns down.

"It's terrible because this is happening every day and I just can't understand why these young folks are just killing each other, shooting each other every day in their own community," Daniels said.

Daniels has a "peace in the streets" sign posted in her yard and says our youth should be concerned with other things.

"They shouldn't be doing that to each other, you know there are too many other things we should be taking care of."