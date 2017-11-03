Motorcycle crashes on Jog Road in Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcycle crashes on Jog Road in Greenacres

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Friday morning on Jog Road at Cresthaven Boulevard.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. and two northbound lanes of Jog Road were closed.

The crash occurred near the Pine Ridge North community just south of Purdy Lane.

It’s unclear if the motorcyclist was hurt.

