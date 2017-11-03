Missing girl, 17, found safe in Broward County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing girl, 17, found safe in Broward County

UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that Olivia Detata was found safe in Broward County.

EARLIER STORY: 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.

PBSO said Olivia Detata was last seen Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 

Olivia voluntarily left a treatment center in West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and about 154 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Olivia takes medication for diabetes.  Due to her unknown whereabouts, PBSO said they are concerned for her well-being. 

Anyone who may come into contact with Olivia is urged to call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.