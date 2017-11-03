Missing girl, 17, found safe in Broward County

-
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
UPDATE:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that Olivia Detata was found safe in Broward County.
EARLIER STORY:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.
PBSO said Olivia Detata was last seen Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Olivia voluntarily left a treatment center in West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and about 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Olivia takes medication for diabetes. Due to her unknown whereabouts, PBSO said they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone who may come into contact with Olivia is urged to call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.Scripps Only Content 2017