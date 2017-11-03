Motorcyclist ID'd in deadly school bus crash

-
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
First responders were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and school bus near the intersection of Forest Hill and Sherwood Forest boulevards.
The crash occurred at 7:17 a.m., closing all eastbound and westbound lanes of Forest Hill Boulevard for multiple hours.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Fuentes, 19, of Dania Beach, Fla., was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard in the center lane at a high-rate of speed.
The bus was traveling westbound on Forest Hill Boulevard in the left turn lane.
The bus began to turn left into the Forest Hill Gardens Apartments as the motorcycle approached, colliding with the school bus.
Fuentes was wearing a helmet but pronounced dead at the scene.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four children were on the bus, but nobody on the bus was hurt.Scripps Only Content 2017