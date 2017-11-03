Motorcyclist ID'd in deadly school bus crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist ID'd in deadly school bus crash

First responders were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and school bus near the intersection of Forest Hill and Sherwood Forest boulevards.

The crash occurred at 7:17 a.m., closing all eastbound and westbound lanes of Forest Hill Boulevard for multiple hours.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Fuentes, 19, of Dania Beach, Fla., was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard in the center lane at a high-rate of speed. 

The bus was traveling westbound on Forest Hill Boulevard in the left turn lane. 

The bus began to turn left into the Forest Hill Gardens Apartments as the motorcycle approached, colliding with the school bus. 

Fuentes was wearing a helmet but pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four children were on the bus, but nobody on the bus was hurt.

