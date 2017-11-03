Boynton man gets 20 years for sex trafficking - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton man gets 20 years for sex trafficking

A federal court sentenced a Boynton Beach man Thursday to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography. 

As part of a plea agreement, Marco Orrego pleaded guilty to two felonies while prosecutors dismissed five other charges. 

Court records say Orrego, 31, prostituted a 16-year-old girl using the website Backpage.com in May 2017. He provided her transportation and a hotel for the illicit activities, taking all of the proceeds to himself.

Records also stated that Orrego had sex with the minor during that same period, created videos of the sexual abuse and texted the child pornography to another person. 

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Once he completes his prison sentence, Orrego will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

