Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

West Palm Beach Police say a woman left a 4-year-old and 2-year-old unsupervised so she could go to another house. One of the children was left alone naked in the bathtub filled halfway with water, according to an arrest report.

Sha Vaughnte Hayes, 27, is charged with child neglect and possessing cocaine.

Officers reported finding a bag filled with cocaine in Hayes’s hair while searching her.

Police initially responded to the apartment in the 2300 block of N Tamarind Ave for a service call Thursday night.

Hayes told officers in a report that she left the children alone for two hours. When she came home, she says she found the child fully clothed out of the bathtub. She says she thinks the children dressed themselves since the younger one was not wearing a diaper and his shorts were urine soaked.

Police say Hayes drank a beer and waved her hands around while they interviewed her. She sweated profusely and was verbally abusive to officers and others around her. The officer believes she was under the influence of alcohol, the report states.

Hayes is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $9,000 bond.