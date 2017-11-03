Reporter gets bird's-eye view from Navy aircraft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reporter gets bird's-eye view from Navy aircraft

Karl Holly's T-28 Trojan Navy trainer aircraft is just one of many that will be on display all weekend at the Stuart Air Show.

Holly took FOX 29 Reporter Stephanie Susskind for a 20-minute flight through the skies of Martin County to show what makes his single-prop plane so special.

They even did a few tricks such a  wingovers and an aileron roll.

He says air shows like the one in Stuart are all about celebrating the history of military aircraft.

This aircraft was last retired in 2004, but was also used as air support in the Vietnam War.

The air show features all-day displays as well as demonstrations. Events get underway Friday night from 5- 10 p.m. The show continues Saturday and Sunday from 9-5 at the Martin County Airport off Monterey Road. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.