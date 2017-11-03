Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Deputy Roger Kirby not guilty of child abuse

-
Friday, November 3 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-11-03 06:50:35 GMT
Friday, November 3 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-11-03 19:41:43 GMT
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
Friday, November 3 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-11-03 14:59:37 GMT
Friday, November 3 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-11-03 14:59:37 GMT
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Friday, November 3 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-11-03 05:09:53 GMT
Friday, November 3 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-11-03 10:54:52 GMT
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
Thursday, November 2 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-11-02 13:10:35 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:33:24 GMT
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
Thursday, November 2 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:52:12 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:23:37 GMT
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputy has been found not guilty of child abuse.
Roger Kirby, who was on administrative leave from the sheriff's office, was accused of choking a 5-year-old in 2014.
Prosecutors said the boy suffered multiple injuries, including hemorrhaging to his eyes and a swollen lower lip.
The defense maintained Kirby was innocent and had nothing to do with the boy's injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
