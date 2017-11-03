Deputy not guilty of child abuse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy not guilty of child abuse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -   A Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputy has been found not guilty of child abuse.

Roger Kirby, who was on administrative leave from the sheriff's office, was accused of choking a 5-year-old in 2014.

Prosecutors said the boy suffered multiple injuries, including hemorrhaging to his eyes and a swollen lower lip.

The defense maintained Kirby was innocent and had nothing to do with the boy's injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

