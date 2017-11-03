Arrest made in West Palm pedestrian shooting

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

West Palm Beach police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting near downtown Friday morning that injured a pedestrian.

Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 3:15 a.m. at Division Avenue and 6th Street.

Residents said they woke up when they heard about six to seven shots back to back.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, said Lefont.

Shortly after the shooting police said they began following a Nissan Versa containing four people near North Australia Avenue and 45th Street.

The vehicle continued into Riviera Beach where it crashed into palm trees near Water Tower Road and Congress Avenue, police said.

A man ran from the Nissan but was later captured and arrested. Police identified him as 25-year-old Mardaris Tavaris Brown. Police say he faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Two others in the vehicle were arrested on unrelated charges and the third person was released, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County, 1-800-458-TIPS.

One witness said they saw the shooting victim and heard a woman from across the street yell, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'

The area north of downtown between Banyan and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard has seen a lot of violence recently.

The last reported shooting in the area was Oct. 25 on Fourth Street and Tamarind Avenue. Police reported six shootings in this area during the month of October.

Jerlean Daniels lives near the scene of Friday's shooting, she wants people to put their guns down.

"It's terrible because this is happening every day and I just can't understand why these young folks are just killing each other, shooting each other every day in their own community," Daniels said.

Daniels has a "peace in the streets" sign posted in her yard and says our youth should be concerned with other things.

"They shouldn't be doing that to each other, you know there are too many other things we should be taking care of," Daniels.