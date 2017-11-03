PSL mother arrested after son dies in DUI crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL mother arrested after son dies in DUI crash

A Port St. Lucie mother is charged with child neglect in the death of her son after a deadly crash earlier this year.

Police say the woman’s husband, Carl Ingraham, drove intoxicated, on SE Southbend Boulevard in the early morning of March 18 with his wife and two stepsons when he hit a curb, lost control and rolled his Mercury Mountaineer.
 
Officers arrested Ingraham, 43, in May for DUI manslaughter. On Nov. 2, officers charged Kelli Ann Ingraham with multiple counts of child abuse, neglect and cruelty.

There was no indication either child wore a seatbelt, the report states. 

Kelli Ingraham told investigators she remembers telling Ingraham to “slow down!” Carl and Kelli Ingraham were under the influence at the time of the crash, according to records. 

Ingraham was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and was released Thursday on $80,000 bond.

