Man charged with stealing $100K in gold coins

A West Palm Beach man is accused of stealing and pawning nearly $100,000 worth of gold coins from an elderly couple on Singer Island.

Carlos Ceballos, 33, was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday on $10,000 bond after being charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property. 

A search of the couple’s safe revealed 80 missing gold coins, worth $2,000 each, according to a Riviera Beach Police report. The couple reported owning 193 gold coins worth more than $400,000 total.

The elderly woman told investigators the only people with access to her safe outside the family are her caretaker and her caretaker’s husband, Carlos Ceballos.

Ceballos did handy work around the condo.

The victim believes the caretaker either intentionally left the safe unlocked or memorized the code.

A search revealed Ceballos sold 44 gold coins at a local pawn shop for almost $25,000. Those coins had an actual value of $90,000

