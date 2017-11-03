Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

During the Oct. 27 council meeting, Riviera Beach Councilman Terence Davis, who motioned to fire former Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans on Sept. 20, lashed out against a resident who is helping to organize the recall effort against him.

Amon Yisrael has been vocal over the last few council meetings in asking people to come to JAY Ministries and sign and pick up petitions to recall council members Davis, Lynne Hubbard, and Dawn Pardo. All three voted to fire Evans.

Davis referred to Yisrael's white turban as a "rag around his head".

"The gentleman that came before us with the white thing on his head, I won't even mention his name," Davis said. "The gentleman with the rag around his head. And I'm not talking to everyone in the room, I'm just talking to the man who had that thing wrapped around his head."

RELATED: More Riviera Beach coverage

Although council now, after six weeks of turmoil, has hired a new interim city manager, Karen Hoskins, the community's frustration is still on display.

"Our voices were not heard on Sept. 20," one resident said. "Our voices are still not heard to bring Mr. Evans back."

The recall effort to remove the three council members continues. Those leading the effort say they have 1,700 signatures so far. They need 2,200 by Nov. 13.

