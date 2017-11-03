Interim city manager hired; controversy remains

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

After six weeks of turmoil, the Riviera Beach City Council has finally hired an interim city manager.

The unrest started on September 20 when council suddenly and without explanation voted to fire Jonathan Evans.

Troy Perry, the man the council asked to serve while the city searched for a new city manager, decided to quit.

Then council hired James Poag sight unseen. He decided not to take the job after a WPTV investigation revealed Poag had been arrested for domestic battery in 2005 and was fired from the Village of Wellington in 2016.

Karen Hoskins will now take over as interim city manager.

Hoskins has been with the city since 1988 and currently works as the assistant financial director.

Hoskins has no experience as city manager but she said she has what it takes.

"I'm comfortable,” Hoskins said. “I know the processes."



But she was clear that she will not apply for the permanent position.

“I’m not interested in the permanent position,” Hoskins said .“Just 90 days to transition. That's it."

Even with an interim now in place, frustration in the community is not going away.



"Our voices are still not heard to bring Mr. Evans back,” one resident said.

The recall effort to remove the three city council members who voted to fire Evans, is in full swing.

Those leading the effort say they have gathered 1,700 signatures. They need 500 more by November 13.

Amon Yisrael has been a key figure of the recall effort.

During a meeting last week, Councilman Terence Davis, who made the motion to fire Evans, lashed out against Yisrael, referring to his white turban as a “white rag around his head”.

"The gentleman that came before us with the white thing on his head, I won't even mention his name,” Davis said. “The gentleman with the rag around his head. And I'm not talking to everyone in the room, I'm just talking to the man who had that thing wrapped around his head."

Davis called out Yisrael again during Wednesday’s meeting.