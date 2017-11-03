Delray student finalist in HS Heisman Award - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray student finalist in HS Heisman Award

A special moment for a rising star. A student at Atlantic High School in Delray Beach just got the surprise of his life.

Jackson Destine, Jr. was surprised by Wendy's franchise representatives at his school on Friday. He has been named one of 10 national finalists for the 2017 Wendy's High School Heisman Award.

Jackson and his family were surprised with the news during a pep rally at the high school.

"It's a blessing. I didn't win it. It's a blessing with God," he told WPTV. "Dedication and never giving up. Overcoming, being resilient, and just jumping over obstacles, day by day."

Jackson was narrowed down from a pool of 30,000 applicants. He excelled in academics, community service and sports such as wrestling, track and football.

With the Heisman finals, he gets a $5,000 scholarship. If he wins the award, he could get $10,000 more to go toward college.

Jackson and his family are scheduled to fly out to New York City in December for a big ceremony for the finalists.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.