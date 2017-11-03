Suspicious death in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspicious death in Indian River County

The Indian River County sheriffs office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was hit by a car this week.

Monday night, investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say a driver hit a woman while driving down 61st St.

That driver stopped and turned around once they realized they hit a body, according to a source close to the investigation.

That source also says investigators believe the woman may have already been dead when the driver hit her body.

The Florida Highway Patrol handed over the investigation to the Indian River County Sheriffs Office when they realized the case might involve more than a deadly accident. The Indian River County Sheriffs Office is calling the death suspicious.

The woman’s identity has not been released. Investigators are not releasing any further information at this time.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.