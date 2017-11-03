Suspicious death in Indian River County

Thursday, November 2 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:52:12 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:23:37 GMT
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >>
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >>
The Indian River County sheriffs office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was hit by a car this week.
Monday night, investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say a driver hit a woman while driving down 61st St.
That driver stopped and turned around once they realized they hit a body, according to a source close to the investigation.
That source also says investigators believe the woman may have already been dead when the driver hit her body.
The Florida Highway Patrol handed over the investigation to the Indian River County Sheriffs Office when they realized the case might involve more than a deadly accident. The Indian River County Sheriffs Office is calling the death suspicious.
The woman’s identity has not been released. Investigators are not releasing any further information at this time.