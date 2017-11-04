PBSO seeks missing and possibly endangered adult

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating 27-year-old Banks Crane.

He left his residence in Loxahatchee driving a 2005 silver Subaru Forester with Florida tag #Y55YWR on November 1, 2017 and has not been heard from since.

Crane suffers from a mental health illness for which he receives medication.

He stands 6' 4" tall and weighs around 160 lbs. with dark brown eyes and light brown hair.

PBSO considers Banks Crane to be a Missing and possibly Endangered adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Banks Crane, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or call 911.