PBSO seeks missing and possibly endangered adult - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO seeks missing and possibly endangered adult

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating 27-year-old Banks Crane.

He left his residence in Loxahatchee driving a 2005 silver Subaru Forester with Florida tag #Y55YWR on November 1, 2017 and has not been heard from since.

Crane suffers from a mental health illness for which he receives medication.

He stands 6' 4" tall and weighs around 160 lbs. with dark brown eyes and light brown hair.

PBSO considers Banks Crane to be a Missing and possibly Endangered adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Banks Crane, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.