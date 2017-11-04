Laurence Fishburne files for divorce

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

Twitter employee deactivates Trump account on last day

Twitter employee deactivates Trump account on last day

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

Hundreds of iPhone Xs stolen from UPS truck

Hundreds of iPhone Xs stolen from UPS truck

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court records show Laurence Fishburne has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years.

Fishburne cited irreconcilable differences in Thursday's filing as the reason for his breakup with Gina Torres. The pair has a 10-year-old daughter together, and Fishburne is seeking joint custody.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states Fishburne and Torres have reached an agreement on how to distribute their assets.

The former couple married in September 2002 and Fishburne states they separated in October 2016.

Fishburne stars in "Last Flag Flying," which was released Friday.

The divorce was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.