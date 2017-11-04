Police seek man for ice cream truck assaults

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a man they say used his ice cream truck to lure and assault children.

Durham police say 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah is wanted on multiple charges of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities say two boys have reported being sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck in separate incidents. Police say the incidents happened in late October.

Authorities say they're looking for Rahmah and his vehicle, a red Ford van with pictures of Popsicles decorated on the side and back.