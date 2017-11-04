Motorcyclist dies in crash near West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in crash near West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Greenacres man died Friday afternoon in a crash near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says 47-year-old John Paul Hernandez was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle sounthbound on Haverhill Road at 4:18 p.m. on Friday.

PBSO says Hernandez collided with another vehicle and he was ejected from his motorcycle.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says Hernandez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed does appear to be a factor. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Rescue crews.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.