Man stabbed in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. -- A man was stabbed Saturday in Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of Cocoanut Road in Pahokee.

Crews located one victim with injuries. The man was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.

