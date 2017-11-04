Annual Chris Evert pro celebrity classic held - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Annual Chris Evert pro celebrity classic held

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- There are plenty of stars on the court in Delray Beach this weekend for the annual Chris Evert Raymond James pro celebrity classic.

On the roster this year: singer-songwriter David Cook, t.v. host Dr. Phil and others.

Evert started the event in 1989 and has since raised over $23 million.

