Feast of Little Italy held in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Feast of Little Italy held in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Feast of Little Italy is a 3-day Italian street festival filled with authentic Italian food, music, art, and traditions.  

It is happening in Jupiter this weekend.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, food, beverages, and shopping.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.