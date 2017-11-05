Child nearly drowns in The Acreage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child nearly drowns in The Acreage

THE ACREAGE, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a near drowning on the 12000 block of Orange Grove Boulevard on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Crews located a child that had been in a pool, but was not out and under the care of family members.

The male child was taken to a local trauma center by helicopter.

There is no word on his current condition.

