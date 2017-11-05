Prankster tosses yellow dye into NYC fountain - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prankster tosses yellow dye into NYC fountain

NEW YORK (AP) — A prankster has thrown yellow dye into the fountain at New York's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Photos posted on social media Saturday show lemon-yellow water gushing from the fountain, which sits in front of the Metropolitan Opera and is a popular tourist attraction that has been featured in movies including "Moonstruck" and "Ghostbusters."

The Daily News reports the fountain was turned off after suddenly changing color Saturday afternoon.

A Lincoln Center spokeswoman says security notified the police, who are looking for the prankster. She says the fountain is being cleaned.

Associated Press 2017

